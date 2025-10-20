Documents found as part of a Hamas haul in Gaza point to tight relationships and significant collaboration between the terrorist organization and the Al-Jazeera network, especially during the war.

A new study by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center reveals how Al-Jazeera served as a central component in Hamas's advocacy, propaganda, and psychological warfare efforts over the years, with clear directives given to editors and reporters of the network.

According to the documents, Hamas not only advised on the content of news reports but also oversaw how they were reported, using direct coordination with Al-Jazeera’s reporters and channels.

During the war, detailed instructions were given to present the events in a way that would preserve the “resistance image.” Additionally, it was revealed that Hamas set up a “Al-Jazeera phone” - a secure communication line intended for direct coordination between Hamas’s command center and the network’s spokespeople in Doha. This line was used by the organization to control coverage of events on the ground, push for the publication of certain content, and provide precise instructions on what to emphasize and what to conceal in live broadcasts - all in accordance with Hamas's interests.

The documents also include evidence of close cooperation between Al-Jazeera reporters and Hamas’s military wing. Among the names mentioned is Anas al-Sharif, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike and served as an active fighter in the East Jabaliya Battalion and commander of a unit for long-range shooting. Additionally, several other journalists identified as active members of Hamas's military wing took part in attacks against soldiers and civilians.