Avi Ohana, father of Yosef-Haim, who was seen in a Hamas video released yesterday, spoke about the moment when he was notified of the video of his son.

I was in the middle of praying and the phone started to ring, both from the army and from my family. It made me nervous, but I decided to finish my prayers," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.



"We haven't seen Yosef-Haim since October 7th," Ohana shared. "We knew he was alive because Ohad Ben Ami, who was released in November, was with him and Elkana Bohbot in the same tunnel."



Ohana referred to the video as manipulation: "All these videos are psychological warfare. My son is not a person who would put his hands on his face and cry. This is not my son. Even when he calls out 'Ohad, Ohad' at the end, you can see that it's staged. On the other hand, it is clear that they are in a dire situation. You can see that his body and face are scrawny."

In the most emotional part of the interview, Ohana revealed: "One of our children died fourteen years ago, when he was seven-and-a-half years old. But the situation now is more difficult than burying a child. Every time I eat, I ask my son for forgiveness, because he doesn't have food."



On his daily struggles, he said: "I cannot sleep at night without sleeping pills. I spend the nights praying. I dream about him almost every night; that he is released and the family is happy. And then I wake up and say to myself, ‘it's a pity that reality isn't like a dream’.”



According to Ohana, Yosef-Haim was extremely brave during the October 7th massacre: "He could have escaped, but he told his friends, 'I don't desert wounded people on the ground.' He stood in front of cars traveling toward the enemy to stop them. He literally gave his life to save others."

Ohana ended by calling on the public to pray for the speedy return of his son and the other hostages.