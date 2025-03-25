The White House announced on Monday that it is reviewing how Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was mistakenly added to a group chat discussing plans for US strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” the National Security Council stated to NBC News.

Goldberg detailed the incident in an article published Monday, explaining that he was unexpectedly included in a Signal group chat named “Houthi PC small group” on March 13. Signal, an encrypted messaging app, is widely used by government officials due to its security features.

Initially skeptical, Goldberg recounted his reaction in the article, writing that he and his colleagues wondered whether the messages were “part of a disinformation campaign, initiated by either a foreign intelligence service, or, more likely, a media-gadfly organization” aiming to embarrass journalists.

According to Goldberg, the chat appeared to include high-ranking members of President Donald Trump’s administration, such as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The article included direct quotes from the conversation and screenshots of the Signal messages. While Goldberg reported on the chat’s existence, he chose not to disclose sensitive military details that could compromise national security.

On March 15 at 1:48 p.m. ET, Goldberg noted that a user identified as “Michael Waltz” celebrated the commencement of airstrikes against the Houthis. Seven minutes later, Goldberg checked X and saw reports of explosions in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital.

Goldberg left the group chat after concluding that it was “almost certainly real.”

“No one in the chat had seemed to notice that I was there. And I received no subsequent questions about why I left — or, more to the point, who I was,” he wrote.

One message in the chat, reportedly from an account labeled “JD Vance,” expressed skepticism about the airstrike plans, stating, “I think we are making a mistake.” The user raised concerns over rising oil prices, European nations benefiting from U.S. protection of global shipping lanes, and a lack of public understanding about the Houthis. However, the same account later responded to a user identified as “Pete Hegseth” with, “if you think we should do it let’s go.”

In a statement to NBC News, Vice President Vance’s office emphasized his commitment to ensuring the president is well-informed.

“Vice President Vance unequivocally supports this administration’s foreign policy. The President and the Vice President have had subsequent conversations about this matter and are in complete agreement,” the statement read.

President Trump said he did not have any knowledge of the matter, telling a reporter in the Oval Office on Monday. “You're telling me about it for the first time.”

The US operation against the Houthis was officially launched earlier this month, with strikes against Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards cities in Israel while also targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region, in support for Gazans.