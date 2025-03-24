Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to expand the war in Gaza, out of a belief that this time, Hamas can be defeated, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the report, recent events in Gaza indicate that Netanyahu has a new battle plan, and a new "hawkish" group appointed over the past several months.

The report also said that Netanyahu and his new team, which includes Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, believe that Hezbollah's military defeat in Lebanon over the past year, and US President Donald Trump's willingness to support a renewed attack on Gaza, provide Israel with greater flexibility in the battlefield.

Last week, Katz instructed the IDF to take over additional areas of Gaza and expand Israel's security area around the Gaza Strip.

"Israel will continue its operation with increasing force, until Hamas releases the hostages," Katz said.

"If the Hamas terror group refuses to release the hostages, I have instructed the IDF to take over additional areas, while evacuating the civilian population, and expand the security areas around Gaza for the purpose of protecting the Israeli towns and the IDF soldiers, by a permanent Israeli hold on the land.

"As long as Hamas remains steadfast in its refusal, it will lose more and more land, which will be added to Israel," he stressed.