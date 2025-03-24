The Prime Minister's Office reacted angrily to a report on Channel 12 News on Sunday night that the Shin Bet (ISA) has been conducting a secret investigation within the police in recent months against Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, on suspicion of undermining the government and democratic leadership.

"The claim that the prime minister has authorized Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to collect evidence against Minister Ben Gvir is another lie that has been shattered. The document that was published, which shows an explicit instruction by the Shin Bet chief to collect evidence against the political echelon, is reminiscent of dark regimes, undermines the foundations of democracy, and aims to topple a right-wing government," Netanyahu's office said.

The PM’s Office further stated that "the Prime Minister was never informed by the head of the Shin Bet that he intended to collect evidence about the political echelon behind his back, and he did not give permission to do so.

On the contrary, in a working meeting on June 19, 2024, when the Shin Bet chief raised a claim about the Kahanist elements entering the police, the Prime Minister immediately instructed the chief to present him with support for this claim, to raise it with the Minister of National Security. He told him that in no way should he act behind the minister's back. The Shin Bet chief promised the Prime Minister to do so, but he did not uphold his commitment."

According to the report, a secret document compiled by the Shin Bet states: "We have marked the infiltration of Kahanist supporters into law enforcement institutions as a dangerous phenomenon, which is part of the Shin Bet's mission. As certain political echelons were involved in the process, this must be done with utmost common sense and caution.”

Bar's officials were instructed to secretly gather information. "We must continue to gather evidence of the political echelon’s involvement in the conduct of the security echelon, by using force that is contrary to the law, and come up with some findings."

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir was reappointed Minister of National Security last week, and at the first Cabinet meeting held to discuss the Shin Bet chief, the ministers decided to dismiss Bar. The High Court of Justice froze the dismissals, and the hearing against the dismissal will be held in about two weeks by a panel of three justices, headed by President Yitzhak Amit.

According to the Shin Bet, the Kach and Kahane Chai movements were declared "illegal organizations" in 1994, and since 2016 have been defined as "terrorist organizations." These organizations continued to function even after that, and the Shin Bet tried to thwart their activities, as required by law. Subsequently, the Shin Bet also handles concerns about these organizations entering into government institutions, and in particular law enforcement institutions."

At a later stage, the Shin Bet changed its response and said: "There has been no Shin Bet investigation into this matter, against the police or the political echelon. There is no Shin Bet investigation even at present. The Shin Bet chief spoke this evening with the police commissioner and clarified the matter, while the two emphasized the importance of cooperation between the organizations for the sake of national security."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s responded: "This is outrageous information. The head of a secret organization that initiates investigations and collects materials against elected officials, while defining the goal of 'collecting evidence and testimonies of the political echelon’s involvement,' is an immediate danger to democracy. He must immediately be removed from any official position. It's simply unbelievable that a security organization in Israel is striving to undermine the government and conduct a political investigation, aimed at carrying out a political coup against the will of the people."

Ben Gvir then confronted Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar at a Cabinet meeting. He asked Bar if the report was true, and the Shin Bet chief replied: "It's a lie, I never ordered an investigation against you. They keep telling lies about me."

Ben Gvir left and returned with documents that he presented to the meeting participants. He turned to the Prime Minister and said, "This is a lying Shin Bet chief, a criminal who should be in prison. The head of the secret service who has been spying on the political echelon, ordering the collection of incriminating material on them, and trying to carry out a coup."

Later, he wrote on his X account. "Ronen Bar is a criminal and a liar, who is now trying to deny his attempt to conspire against elected officials in a democratic country, even after the relevant documents were exposed. I will not be satisfied with his dismissal, he must face criminal prosecution for attempting a coup and undermining democracy."