Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon spoke with i24NEWS about the dismissal of ISA chief Ronen Bar, noting that the one who insisted that the government be able to fire the ISA chief in the first place was Meni Mazuz, during his time as Deputy Attorney General.

"Twenty years ago, I was a member of a joint committee in which we worked on the ISA Law, and we were the students of Meni Mazuz," Ramon began. "He explained to us that we must write in the law that the government can end the ISA chief's term, and even stressed that the government does not need to state a reason for the dismissal. All of the Knesset members from all parties supported this."

He added, "I suggest the government turn to Meni Mazuz if there are appeals to the Supreme Court, since apparently the Attorney General does not represent it in this matter."

Ramon also questioned why protesters are taking to the streets to support Bar specifically.

"In no place in the world do people protest the firing of a secret service chief who failed," he pointed out. "There is an investigation into the Qatar Gate matter. Does someone think that if the ISA chief ends his time in office the investigation will end? This is an investigation which is being led by the Attorney General, Prosecutor's Office, and Israel Police."

"I also think that the government will obey if the Supreme Court rules against the dismissal, but in such a situation, what reason does the ISA chief have to continue? The Prime Minister will turn him into a plant. He does not believe in him and he will not share anything with him. I think that he will not remain ISA chief, whether the Supreme Court accepts the appeals on his dismissal, or whether they are rejected."