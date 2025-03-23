The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing regarding the petitions against the dismissal of ISA Director Ronen Bar for April 8th.

The decision was made during an urgent process amid the dispute surrounding Bar's dismissal.

The panel of judges who will hear the petitions will be composed of seniority: Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit, Deputy Chief Justice-elect Noam Sohlberg, and Daphne Barak-Erez, who is next in line for the position of Chief Justice.

The petitions submitted to the Supreme Court question the legality of the dismissal and the considerations behind the decision.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video regarding the controversial dismissal and stated: "Citizens of Israel, I have a dramatic revelation of facts that will shock you. Ronen Bar will not remain the head of the ISA, there will be no civil war, and Israel will remain a democratic state."

In the video, Netanyahu details how he had decided to fire Bar only after receiving the investigations on the October 7th massacre. "I decided the same thing about Herzi Halevi," Netanyahu stated. "Bar asked for several extensions on the deadline I set for concluding the investigations, which I granted."

"On the same day that I was supposed to receive the investigation, in a coincidence that you couldn't make up, the Attorney General declared that she was opening an investigation into allegations that I had received bribes from Qatar.

"The investigation is clearly intended to prevent me from dismissing Ronen Bar," Netanyahu concluded. "You tell me - who is really acting due to outside considerations?"