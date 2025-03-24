The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear program as it accelerates its military campaign in the Middle East, White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on Sunday.

Speaking to CBS’ "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan", Waltz emphasized that the US seeks the "full dismantlement" of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

"Iran has to give up its program in a way that the entire world can see," Waltz stressed. "It is time for Iran to walk away completely from its desire to have a nuclear weapon, and they will not and cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapons program. That is its weaponization and its strategic missiles program."

Waltz reiterated Trump’s earlier threats and warned Iran, "Give it up, or there will be consequences." He underscored the US objective of dismantling Iran's entire nuclear program.

"We've seen the death and destruction that it's doing through its proxies," Waltz remarked, referring to Iran’s backing of groups like the Houthis. "If they had nuclear weapons, the entire Middle East would explode in an arms race. And that is completely unacceptable for our national security."

Waltz did note, however, that "of course," there remain opportunities for diplomacy between the US and Iran.

The interview follows the letter sent by Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing a deal to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities without resorting to military intervention.

Axios reported last week that Trump’s letter included a two-month deadline for Iran to reach an agreement or face harsher sanctions as part of Washington’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign.

Khamenei swiftly dismissed the US offer, calling it “a deception” and arguing that engaging in talks with the Trump administration would “tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran.”

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities in recent years, following Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.