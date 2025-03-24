Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated on Sunday that negotiations with the United States are not possible unless Washington changes its approach.

His comments, quoted by Reuters, come as Tehran prepares to respond to a letter from President Donald Trump proposing discussions on a new nuclear agreement.

Axios reported last week that Trump’s letter, addressed to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, included a two-month deadline for Iran to reach an agreement or face harsher sanctions as part of Washington’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign.

Khamenei swiftly dismissed the US offer, calling it “a deception” and arguing that engaging in talks with the Trump administration would “tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran.”

Last week, Araqchi stated that Tehran would soon provide a response to the letter’s “threats and opportunities.”

On Sunday, as he again addressed the issue, he said, "Under these conditions, it is no longer possible to enter into talks with America. Unless certain approaches change."

"When we say no to negotiations with the US, it stems from a history and experience," he added, referencing Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities in recent years, following Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the IAEA of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

"In my opinion, the 2015 pact in its current form cannot be revived. It would not be in our interest because our nuclear situation has advanced significantly and we can no longer return to previous conditions," Araqchi said on Sunday, though he also suggested that the 2015 agreement could still serve as “a basis and model for negotiations.”