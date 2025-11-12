Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tuesday that Tehran seeks a “peaceful” nuclear agreement with the United States, but will not compromise its national security. His remarks, quoted by Reuters, were made during the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate.

“Tehran is not seeking nuclear bombs and ... is prepared to assure the world about it. We are very proud of our home-grown nuclear program,” Khatibzadeh stated.

Khatibzadeh accused Washington of “betraying diplomacy,” claiming the US sends contradictory messages through third countries.

Nuclear talks between the two nations have stalled since the June war between Iran and Israel, during which the US joined Israel in striking key Iranian nuclear sites.

Five rounds of negotiations, mediated by Oman, were held prior to the conflict, but major gaps remain - particularly over uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. The US demands enrichment be cut to zero to prevent weaponisation, a condition Iran has rejected .

Negotiations have also stalled since the reactivation of the “snapback” sanctions mechanism against Iran.

The sanctions, reimposed in September , followed failed negotiations between Iran and the E3 countries - Britain, France, and Germany - who triggered the “snapback” mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made clear last week that cooperation between Tehran and Washington is impossible so long as the United States continues to support Israel, maintain military bases, and interfere in the region.

“The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the US continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region,” Khamenei said.