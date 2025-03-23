The ISA has been conducting a covert investigation against the police on suspicion of subverting the rule of law and democracy.

According to Channel 12, a secret document drafted by the ISA stated: "We have identified the spread of Kahanism within law enforcement institutions as a dangerous phenomenon whose prevention is part of the ISA's mission. Given the involvement of politicians, this must be done with reason and with utmost caution." Kahanism is the colloquial term for the set of beliefs espoused by Rabbis Meir and Binyamin Kahane, including a call for reduced rights for Arabs.

The ISA was instructed to gather information covertly. "Evidence and testimony should continue to be collected on the involvement of politicians in the actions of security officials, towards the application of force in a manner contrary to the law, and to come up with several examples."

The ISA stated: "The Kach and Kahane Chai parties were declared "unrecognized associations" in 1994, and since 2016 they have been classified as "terror organizations." The activity of these organizations continued after that, and the service has worked to expose and thwart it, according to its mission under the law. Accordingly, and as information on the subject is received, the service also addresses concerns regarding the infiltration of these elements into government institutions, particularly law enforcement institutions."

The office of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: "This is an earthquake. Now it is even clearer why Ronen Bar should not be left even for a minute as head of the ISA. The head of a covert organization initiating investigations and gathering materials against elected officials, while pre-defining the target as 'to collect evidence and testimony regarding the involvement of politicians,' is an immediate danger to democracy, which must be removed immediately from any position. It is simply unbelievable that a security organization in Israel is undermining the government and conducting a political investigation with the aim of effecting a political coup against the will of the people."