An indictment will be filed this morning (Friday) against Rania Dandan, a 51-year-old Christian Arab resident of Kiryat Motzkin, who will be charged with activities supporting Hamas and spreading false and propagandistic information on social media.

Dandan was arrested several weeks ago by the Shin Bet. During her investigation, it was revealed that over a period of time, she deliberately spread propaganda for the Hamas terror organization, driven by ideological motives. The Shin Bet defined her activities as part of a broad initiative aimed at sowing fear among the Israeli public.

In a statement, the Shin Bet said that Dandan "acted on behalf of Hamas as part of her desire to support resistance against the State of Israel amid the ongoing war, thus participating in helping advance the organization's goals."

The investigation also revealed that Dandan assisted fake Hamas profiles worldwide, with the intent to spread false and distorted information aimed at undermining Israel's sense of security.

"Rania Dandan spread content designed to instill fear in Israeli society, cooperating ideologically with hostile elements," the statement said.

The Shin Bet emphasized that it would continue to take a firm stance against similar cases: "The Shin Bet and the Israel Police will continue to act decisively to locate and thwart terrorist activity, and will employ all available means to ensure that those involved in such activities that endanger the security of the State of Israel and its citizens are held accountable."