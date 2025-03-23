In recent days, IDF troops, led by the Southern Command, have been operating throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, and under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure and rocket launchers and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

The 252nd and 143rd divisions operate in several locations to expand the security perimeter.

At the same time, fighter jets, aircraft, and naval vessels of the IAF and the Israeli Navy continue to strike targets and provide support to the ground forces.

Additionally, the IDF and ISA confirmed that on Saturday night, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Salah Bardawil, the head of Hamas' planning and development office, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Salah Bardawil IDF Spokesperson

Bardawil served as a senior terrorist in Hamas' political bureau, and as part of his role, directed the strategic and military planning of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.