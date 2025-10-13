Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have added a personal message for the returning hostages to the welcome kits that have been prepared for them.

The kits were prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office Hostages Authority and include clothing and personal equipment, a laptop computer, a cellphone and a tablet.

The notes read, "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back!"

"We have been waiting for you. We embrace you.

"Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu"

The personal note Prime Minister's spokesperson

On Sunday night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog left a personal note for the returning hostages who will arrive at Ichilov Hospital. In the note, he wrote, "It is so good that you have come home." The note will be added to the welcome kit the hostages receive from the hospital.