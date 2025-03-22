Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has announced that a group of reservist officers will be responsible for implementing lessons learned from the lengthy investigative process that the IDF carried out regarding the massacre.

"Out of the IDF's deep commitment to the existence of learning, optimization, and improvement processes, especially during wartime, and in order to analyze and examine operational, professional, and organizational insights, the Chief of Staff appointed an external team of senior reserve officers to examine and implement the lessons of the investigations," the IDF stated.

"The team members were selected based on their rich experience and deep familiarity with various fields of activity within the military action, with the desire to create a mix that allows for diverse perspectives. The team will delve into the findings of the investigations, with an emphasis on the core investigations conducted by the General Staff, examining the conclusions drawn and the lessons learned."

"The team will formulate the mechanisms and processes required for implementing the lessons from the investigations, will carry out completions and deeper investigations as needed, and if necessary will even recommend re-investigating areas that require it."

"The team will submit initial conclusions to the Chief of Staff in the coming weeks, and subsequently a proposal for a program for integrative implementation of the lessons while monitoring their embedding at different levels."