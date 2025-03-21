Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with WIZ CEO Assaf Rappaport, congratulating him on the unprecedented sale of his company to Google in a record-breaking $32 billion deal.

"You are bringing immense pride to the State of Israel," Herzog said. "This is an unimaginable achievement that showcases Israeli ingenuity, the tremendous capabilities of Israeli high-tech, the strength of Israel’s economy, and our resilience as a nation — especially in a year like this. This is incredible news for the country, making waves worldwide. I have deep appreciation for you, your team, and, of course, the investors, entrepreneurs, and developers. Thank you all — I salute you."

WIZ CEO Assaf Rappaport thanked the President for his warm words and added, "This is a moment of Israeli pride and a significant statement of Google’s confidence in Israeli talent and the people of Israel — especially in these difficult times. This is not only one of Google’s biggest deals in history but also the largest private acquisition ever. We are embarking on a new and equally challenging journey. This is just a milestone toward something much greater, and it presents a tremendous opportunity for Israel to establish itself as a global cybersecurity hub."

Assaf also emphasized, "Alongside the success of the WIZ acquisition, the most important deal today is bringing all the hostages home in one swift move, as soon as possible."

The President agreed, noting that significant efforts are underway to achieve this goal and that the current operations of the IDF and security forces are aimed at that very purpose.