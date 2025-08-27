Singer Yarin Nektalov was surprised to discover that Google had decided to limit exposure to her new song "You Are Not Alone," which was uploaded to YouTube about three weeks ago and has garnered thousands of views.

Yarin, a young artist in her early years, sought to promote the song through sponsored promotion on YouTube. She said that after paying for the ad, she received a message from Google that "the ad may appear to a limited number of viewers." The reason given was "religious belief in personalized advertising."

[Links:4:Yarin Nkatlov]

The song, which seeks to convey a message of encouragement and support for women, was written from personal experiences. "I grew up in a complex home, each parent pulled in a different direction, and meanwhile, even in society, I couldn't find myself. From my darkness, I found the big hand that picked me up and shouted out to me that I was not alone," Yarin said upon the song's release.

Regarding the meaning of the creation, Nektalov added, "It's a song that heals and gives one the ability to breathe, that brings with it a deep and present feminine statement in the heart of a turbulent emotional period and an ongoing war."

In the song, she sings: "In general, the whole point of the answer made me more connected to myself. Like I was coming home.”