Following a joint investigation by Israel Police and the ISA, an indictment has been filed against a terrorist, a resident of Jenin, who cruelly attacked a resident of Gan Ner using a gardening tool.

On February 14, 2025, a report was received by a resident of Gan Ner, who went to drink coffee on his balcony and was attacked by a terrorist who ambushed him outside the door. According to the victim, the suspect was holding a gardening tool and began using it to beat him brutally all over his body. Following a struggle between the two, the victim succeeded in repelling the terrorist, calling for help. The terrorist then escaped the scene.

The next day, police officers and ISA personnel raided a horse stable in Kafr Muqeible, locating the terrorist, Isser Jaramana, 26, who was then arrested.

In a joint investigation by the ISA and Israel Police, the investigators succeeded in tying the terrorist to the event, so that the motive was nationalist. It was further found that the terrorist entered the victim's yard for a minute or two, holding a gardening tool, and when he identified the victim, walking onto his balcony, he began attacking him.

Upon completion of the investigation, an indictment was filed against the terrorist, charging him with acts of terror, sabotage with aggravated intent, and illegal entry into Israel.