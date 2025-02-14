A couple in their sixties reported that they were attacked this afternoon (Friday) with an axe in the yard of their home in the town of Gan Ner in the Gilboa region.

As a result of the attack, a man aged about 60 was lightly injured. The attacker fled the scene.

Military and police forces are operating in the area. Residents of Gan Ner were instructed to stay in their homes.

Magen David Adom MDA updated that a 62-year-old man was taken from the scene to HaEmek Hospital in a minor condition with injuries to his upper body.