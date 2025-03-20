Sirens sounded in central Israel early Thursday afternoon, following rocket launches from Gaza.

The rockets are the first launched from Gaza since the first stage of the ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group expired on March 1. Israel waited for Hamas to agree to extend the first stage, but returned to fighting earlier this week after the terror group insisted on full IDF withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for the hostages' release.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Gush Dan and HaShfela, three projectiles were identified crossing from southern Gaza into Israeli territory," the IDF confirmed.

"The IAF successfully intercepted one projectile and two additional projectiles fell in an open area."

Police have arrived at a number of sites in the city of Rishon Lezion, following the identification of a number of rocket fragments in the city. No one was injured.

However, in Givatayim, a 50-year-old man was injured as he ran for shelter. As he entered the bomb shelter, his finger was caught in the door and severed. The man was evacuated by ambulance to Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital, with light to moderate injuries.

Hamas took responsibility for the launches, saying, "We fired M-90 rockets towards Tel Aviv, in response to the Zionist acts of massacre." The rockets were fired from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.