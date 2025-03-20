A violent incident occurred in Beit Shemesh on Wednesday night, when a group of extremist haredi individuals attacked Mayor Shmuel Greenberg as he was leaving a family event.

During the incident, the attackers overturned Greenberg’s vehicle and vandalized it. The mayor’s son, who was with him at the time, required medical attention.

Footage from Beit Shemesh showed Greenberg himself being rescued from the scene by police while wearing a helmet on his head.

According to an official statement from the mayor’s office, “Mayor Greenberg and his family were attacked as they left a family celebration. His vehicle was smashed and significantly damaged, but they were safely rescued from the scene. The mayor’s son was injured in the incident and required medical treatment.”

Greenberg himself commented on the incident, expressing confidence that the Israel Police would ensure justice is served against those responsible.

Deputy Beit Shemesh Mayor Yisrael Silverstein strongly condemned the attack, stating, “I condemn this serious incident. The city of Beit Shemesh and all its representatives are committed to upholding the rule of law and human dignity. I call on all the city’s residents and representatives of the various communities to unite in condemning and rejecting any form of dangerous extremist violence.”