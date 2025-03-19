The government will meet on Thursday evening at 9:30 p.m. for a session in which the dismissal of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar will be discussed.

The proposed decision that was circulated on Wednesday states that "Ronen Bar will leave his post as head of the Israel Security Agency on April 20, 2025."

"In light of the urgency of the decision, its nature, and its implications, and to remove any doubt, and despite the government's position that there is no valid government decision regarding the procedures for shortening the tenure of the head of the service, including no decision requiring prior review by the advisory committee for senior appointments, the government determines that this decision supersedes any previous government decision on the matter," the proposed decision states.

The Shin Bet chief was personally summoned to the government meeting so that he could present his response to the Prime Minister's proposal to remove him from his position to the ministers before the decision is made.

Earlier on Wednesday, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara argued that before the government makes a decision on the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief, it must obtain the recommendation of the advisory committee for senior appointments.

Baharav-Miara claimed that the required procedure mandates prior consultation with the committee, similar to the appointment of the head of the organization, in accordance with rules previously established regarding senior appointments in the civil service.

In a letter sent to the government secretary, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon wrote, "As the Attorney General clarified in her letter, before presenting a proposed decision regarding the termination of the Shin Bet chief's tenure, it is necessary to obtain the recommendation of the advisory committee for senior appointments. This is in accordance with the rules set by the government."

Limon further argued that "at the government meeting held last night, you sought to present an alternative legal thesis, according to which this is not required."

He clarified that the Attorney General's opinion is the opposite and, in his words, "it is a fundamental principle that this is the binding legal position for the government unless a court rules otherwise."