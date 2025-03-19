Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has ruled that before the government could decide to dismiss the director of the ISA, it must receive a recommendation from the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments.

According to her, the process demands prior consultation with the committee, similar to when appointing a director, and in line with the rules made in the past regarding the appointment of senior state officials.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon wrote: "As the Attorney General made clear in her letter, before bringing the proposal regarding the termination of service of the ISA Director, the recommendation of the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments must be received. This is in accordance with the rules made by the government."

Limon also claimed that "at the cabinet meeting yesterday, you asked to present an alternative legal thesis, according to which there is no such need."

He clarified that the Attorney General's opinion is the opposite and according to him, "a fundamental rationale is the government is bound to this legal position unless the court rules otherwise."