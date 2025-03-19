A caracal was caught Tuesday night, following reports that it was suspected of having bitten IDF soldiers near Mount Harif in the Negev desert.

An IDF base is situated on the mountain, which is located along the border between Israel and Egypt.

The animal was caught by a Nature and Parks Authority supervisor and brought to a hospital for wild animals, where it will undergo a comprehensive medical examination.

According to the Authority, the possibility that the caracal was used to human proximity due to the fact that it was found near a military base. Such a familiarity would affect the animal's behavior and cause it to come too close to the soldiers.

"The Nature and Parks Authority would like to remind the public that they should not approach or feed wild animals, since this can cause a change in their behavior that is dangerous to both the animals and human beings," a statement read.