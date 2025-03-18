The French government on Tuesday condemned Israel for the airstrikes launched overnight against the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The French Foreign Ministry claimed that the airstrikes have caused “numerous civilian casualties" and demanded that Israel return to being in a state of ceasefire with Hamas and restore the humanitarian aid to Gaza that was recently stopped.

"France condemns the Israeli strikes carried out since yesterday on the Gaza Strip, which have caused numerous civilian casualties," the foreign ministry stated.

"France calls for an immediate end to hostilities, which are jeopardizing efforts to free the hostages and threatening the lives of the civilian population in Gaza," it added.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has claimed that over 400 people have been killed since the airstrikes in Gaza began early Tuesday morning. Many senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists are reportedly among the fatalities.

Sources in the Gaza Strip told Kan 11 News that Mahmoud Abu Watfa, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus in Gaza, was eliminated in the Israeli strikes. It was also reported that Mohammed Abu Ubaida al-Jammasi, a member of Hamas's political bureau in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated as well.

Palestinian Arab sources reported that Issam al-Da'alis, a member of Hamas's political bureau, was also eliminated in the strikes.

Saudi television network al-Hadath reported on Tuesday that the Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, Naji Abu Sayif, known as Abu Hamza, was eliminated in an IDF airstrike earlier in the day.

According to other Arab reports, he was killed in a strike on the Nuseirat "refugee" camp in central Gaza together with his wife, son, and other family members.