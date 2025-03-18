The IDF launched a surprise attack in Gaza early Tuesday morning after the ceasefire collapsed with Hamas's refusal to release more Israeli hostages.

Among the senior terrorists were eliminated: Hamas political bureau member Mohammed Abu Ubaida al-Jammasi, Hamas political bureau member Issam al-Da'alis, senior Hamas Interior Ministry official Mahmoud Abu Watfa, senior Hamas internal security official Bahjat Abu Sultan, senior Hamas Justice Ministry official Abu Omar al-Taha.

The attacks which began at 2:00 on Tuesday morning, were launched on the recommendation of the operational echelons, and after the hostage negotiation team got the impression that no hostages would be released soon and that Hamas is not expected to change its stance.

In the wake of the resumption of the fighting in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that following a situational assessment, changes were made to the IDF Home Front Command's defensive guidelines as of 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. As part of the changes, the areas of the communities near the Gaza Strip will change from Full Activity to Limited activity, meaning educational activity will not be allowed.