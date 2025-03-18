MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) criticized on Monday, in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, the Prime Minister’s decision to fire Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar.

“These dismissals are inappropriate for two reasons: First, it’s clear that this stems from the ‘Qatar Gate’ affair. For a year and a half, since the terrible failure of the Shin Bet and security agencies, Netanyahu was able to live with Ronen Bar. Suddenly, when an investigation begins to creep closer to the Prime Minister, and approaches the inner rooms of his office, there is no trust between them,” he said.

“The second reason is that the Prime Minister systematically gets rid of anyone who threatens him or whom he wants to pin responsibility on. Whether it’s a Defense Minister, a Chief of Staff, an Attorney General, and now the Shin Bet chief. He pushes them all aside, as long as the responsibility doesn’t fall on him, and that’s simply embarrassing,” Kahana claimed.

He rejected the statements of Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said that every day the Shin Bet chief remains in office constitutes a moral distortion. “It’s unthinkable that this is Smotrich’s response. After all, he, the Prime Minister, and the Cabinet ministers are the commanders of the IDF and the first ones who should go. Yes, there is certainly full responsibility on the security agencies, but there is also responsibility on the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. To say something is immoral while clinging to your seat—that’s an unthinkable response.”

When asked whether, as a member of the opposition, there is a sense of failure in light of the fact that the government manages to move forward despite the outcry of its opponents, Kahana responded, “We lost the elections. The coalition has 68 seats, we have 52, and in most matters, the Arab parties are not relevant, so it’s effectively 42. The opposition is doing its job, trying to reflect the injustices the government is promoting and fighting against them.”

Watch the Hebrew interview:

