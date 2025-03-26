As long as we fought external enemies, I knew that we would be united and that our armed forces would ensure victory..

Yet what threatens us now is a much greater risk. Crumbling from within, there now seems to be a real and present danger that we will descend into a state of internal violence and chaos.

The greatest security threat facing the state right now is societal collapse that may result from crossing two red lines: non-compliance with Supreme Court rulings and refusal to serve in the military.

The most urgent security need for the State of Israel is a "lean constitution" that will regulate the system of checks and balances between government authorities.

Until this matter is settled through legislation supported by a broad consensus, all parties should exercise maximum restraint and not just simply work towards breaking the status quo.

A civil war does not necessarily have to be like the infamous one in America in the mid-19th century. Even massive demonstrations that get out of control and turn violent with injuries or fatalities, God forbid, can be considered a type of civil war and certainly a scenario that anyone in Israel today could easily, and sadly, imagine.

Such a scenario could certainly be sparked by the government refusing to comply with a Supreme Court decision, which could then lead to en-masse refusal to serve (including reservists), and other catastrophic consequences.

A quick flip through TV stations and a glance at social media reveals the intensity of anger and hatred many have towards others these days. A mixture of contempt, malicious pleasure, and violent language are being spewed both by figures in the media and public leaders.

My unique life path has placed me in a position where I deeply understand the pain and fears of both sides. Unfortunately, I can state with certainty that even if some of each side's perceptions about the other are mistaken, the pain and fears are absolutely real.

It's clear to me that no one wants a civil war, but the air is filled with toxicity, and a small spark could be enough to ignite one, God forbid. The main responsibility for calming tensions rests on the shoulders of the government and its leader.

The cluster of issues that the government has decided to address specifically at this time, when 59 of our people, alive and dead, are still captive in Gaza and thousands of our loved ones are again engaged in active combat, represents no less than an existential, seismic civic shock for at least half of this country’s citizens.

Refusing to comply with a Supreme Court ruling could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

I turn to you, Mr. Prime Minister, with the most heartfelt, sincere and urgent request: do not drag us there.

I expect and hope that the Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General will understand the magnitude of the hour and act with the necessary restraint.

This is the only country we’ve got.