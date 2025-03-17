The IDF has observed preparations by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip over the past two weeks to resume fighting, Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, this is reflected in the recruitment of hundreds of new terrorists, the distribution of combat equipment, the establishment of positions, and the restoration of command structures that were damaged during the intense fighting.

The defense establishment also identified an unusual incident in Gaza in recent days, which could indicate preparations for an attack or raid. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with defense establishment leaders, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Mossad chief David Barnea, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

A security source stated, "Hamas is exploiting the negotiations for the release of hostages to buy time. Without increasing pressure on the organization or setting a deadline, the achievements of the fighting are eroding, and the situation of the hostages continues to deteriorate."

According to assessments by the defense establishment, Hamas currently has around 25,000 terrorists, while Islamic Jihad has 5,000.

In recent days, the IDF has attacked terrorist cells throughout the Strip after they planted explosive devices underground near the forces.

On Monday, three terrorist cells were attacked from the air in Rafah and the central Gaza Strip. In total, over the past two weeks, 15 cells have been attacked from the air.