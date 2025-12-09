The storm “Byron,” which has already caused significant damage in Greece and Cyprus, is now approaching Israel and is expected to strike with full force tonight.

According to forecasts, unusually high rainfall of up to 150 millimeters is expected to fall in a short period of time, raising serious concerns about widespread flooding along the coastal plain and sudden flash floods in riverbeds across the country.

Over the past two days, 60-70 millimeters of rain have already fallen along the northern coastal plain, but meteorologists say the peak of the storm system is still ahead.

This evening (Tuesday), rain began falling in Tel Aviv and the northern region, and it is expected to intensify gradually. The rainfall will spread to the coastal plain, the Shfela region, and inland areas, accompanied by strong winds reaching 60-80 km/h.

Tomorrow, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected, especially during the late morning hours. The storm is forecast to move southward toward the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea, and the central Negev, where authorities are preparing for potentially dangerous flash floods that could threaten hikers and residents.

Local authorities and emergency services have begun preparations for the severe weather. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated on Thursday, but from tomorrow through Friday exceptionally large amounts of rain are expected to continue, with ongoing risk of flooding and flash floods.