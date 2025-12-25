Expect a wintry weekend. After a slight increase in temperatures today (Thursday), the weather will change drastically tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop, with local rainfall expected in northern and central Israel. Overnight from Friday to Saturday, the rain will intensify, mainly in the north, along the coastal plain, and in the lowlands.

Saturday will be rainy and stormy across the country. Snow is expected on Mount Hermon. The Meteorological Service issued warnings of flooding along the coastal plain and flash floods in the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea area, and the Negev.

On Sunday, rain will continue during the morning hours, with an ongoing risk of flooding and flash floods, before weakening later in the day.