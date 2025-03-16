The windshield of a car was found to be riddled with bullets on Sunday afternoon in Avivim near the border with Lebanon. No one was hurt.

The IDF declared a suspected infiltration and residents were instructed not to leave their homes until further notice, and after a short time, the alert level was lowered.

An initial IDF investigation found that the bullets were shot in the air during a funeral for a terrorist in Maroun al-Ras and were not purposely aimed at Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson wrote in a statement: "Earlier today, a gunshot hit on a parked vehicle was identified in the area of Avivim. No injuries were reported. The shot most likely originated from Lebanese territory. IDF troops are scanning the area and the incident is under review."

The IDF stressed: "Any fire toward Israel from Lebanese territory constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to respond to the incident and conveyed a warning to the Lebanese government regarding the future.

"The claim that it was a stray bullet from a funeral of a Hezbollah terrorist in a nearby village is completely unacceptable. We will not allow a situation in which residents of the north are shot at for any reason whatsoever and will respond to any violation of the ceasefire. Any threat or harm to the security of the residents of the north will be met with a hard hand," Katz said.