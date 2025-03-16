The ISA is investigating a new affair related to the activities of a senior employee at the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to Haaretz, the investigation also includes another person who is not an employee of the office but is identified as a protest activist against the Prime Minister. A gag order has been placed on the affair, but it is known that the ISA has taken unusual steps against those involved.

According to sources in the Office of the Prime Minister, the senior employee is considered close to the Netanyahu couple and has even been in direct contact with Sara Netanyahu, as reported by Kan.

Other staff of the Netayahus were shocked by the identity of the senior official in the office involved in the affair, as one of the senior sources involved stated that he is "the last person one could think of for such a thing".

Commentator Amit Segal addressed the issue on his Telegram channel and noted that in the past, ISA officials used to say they "work in the Office of the Prime Minister".

According to him, this is a "big story" and he raised the possibility that there is a connection between the investigation and previous reports that the Prime Minister's convoy was diverted from its usual route due to fears of blockades by protest activists.

Knesset Member Tali Gottlieb (Likud) revealed details about the affair. She claimed that a senior employee at the Office of the Prime Minister knowingly transferred information about Netanyahu's location to protest activists and that he has been detained for an extended period.

She wrote: "This is a coup on steroids! Right-wing people wake up! When a senior employee at the Prime Minister's Office deliberately transfers information about the Prime Minister's location to protest and civil disobedience activists, this is the embodiment of a dangerous coup. By the way, if you wanted a reason why I had to expose the leader of the protest and encourager of refusal to serve is an ISA agent, it seems to me that now everything is clear. And it's also clear why I've been so persecuted."

"For a long period, a senior employee from the Prime Minister's Office has been detained who admitted to transferring information about the Prime Minister's location to protest activists. Why a gag order? Who are you protecting?" she wondered.

She added that "dangerous and inciting activities are currently underway aimed at harming the Knesset. Everything is on the networks. Planned for March 24. I haven't even heard of one administrative detention of dangerous leftist activists, led by Yair Golan. God help us."