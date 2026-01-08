In a joint operation by the ISA and the police, a 15-year-old Arab-Israeli resident of the north was arrested in recent weeks after suspicions arose that he was in contact with terrorists.

During his interrogation it emerged that he had sworn allegiance to the ISIS, and instructions for manufacturing a suicide vest were also found in his possession.

The investigation revealed that he acted in preparation for carrying out an attack and was in contact with elements linked to ISIS. He also expressed support for attacks against Israel and expressed hostility toward people of other faiths, including Christians and Muslims who do not share his extremist worldview.

A severe indictment will be filed against him by the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office.