Model and media personality Natali Dadon held a special Purim party in Jerusalem, dedicated to giving thanks for the return of the hostages.

The event was attended by the captives Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Eliya Cohen, the mother of Daniella Gilboah and other families.

The event was also attended by Sivan Rahav-Meir, who recently announced her departure from Channel 12 News after two decades.

Dadon shared her feelings on her story, where she wrote: "We are seeing open miracles. What a joy to see them alive and hug them, after a year and a half of prayers and raising awareness. It's hard to believe they are here."

After the event, Dadon went to the Western Wall for a prayer of thanksgiving: "This is definitely a Purim in which Israel is seeing open miracles and is grateful for it."