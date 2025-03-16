Rachel Goldberg, wife of Rabbi Avi Goldberg who was killed in action in Lebanon, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to explain her family's choice of costume and the play on words involved.

"Our costume is 'Tzav 8,'" she explained. 'Spelled one way, the Hebrew word Tzav means an emergency call-up for reservists - but spelled another, it means turtle. We have a 'Tzav 8' to choose life. For us, every day now is our emergency call."

"We deal with this pain every day," she added. "I'm the leader, like Avi was an officer, and the children are my team."

She shared memories of Avi. "My husband was dedicated to the Torah - teaching it and uplifting people with the Torah. All his battalion wanted his connection to Torah because that uplifted them."

Rachel commented on the controversy surrounding the draft law: "I think the people who find excuses that are just not relevant and not fair to the world have to step up, wear this green, defend our country, and bring life to the world. The army and the Torah don't contradict."

Rachel herself has become determined to bring more joy into the world. "I cry every night, I miss my husband. I play music to make people happy, and I have started a midwifery course to help bring more life. That is my challenge now."