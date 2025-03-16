Hundreds of people arrived today (Sunday) to celebrate the holiday of Shushan Purim at Tel Dvir, the biblical Dvir, located near the modern-day village of Ontniel.

The event was held in the presence of the head of the Har Hebron Regional Council, Eliram Azulai, Rabbi Re'em Cohen, head of the Otniel Yeshiva, and Rabbi Yisrael Melamed, the event's initiator.

Tel Dvir, where the celebration took place, holds a rich history and significant importance. The place is associated with the biblical location of Dvir, and this year, after many efforts, the commemoration of the day became a significant community event that brought together the residents of Otniel and the surrounding area.

Tel Dvir is a city surrounded by a wall from the days of Joshua, making it eligible to celebrate Purim later than other cities as explained in the Book of Esther.

Tzvika Bar Chai, former head of the South Har Hebron Council, shared his feelings about the significance of the event and said: "What is done in Otniel – it drives the entire system. When the people of Otniel come here, it is not just a marker, but there is a spiritual renewal that moves everyone. Our new council head would not have recognized this in his life and was not aware of it; the army was not aware of it, nor was the archaeology unit aware of it. Thanks to this awakening, everything is getting stronger; there is no need to establish a new settlement; this is part of Otniel, which is a large town with a clear historical connection."

Rabbi Cohen noted the great significance of the place: "In this place, 3,000 laws were renewed. At the time of the death of our teacher Moses, 3,000 laws were forgotten, and what a terrible sorrow that was. Otniel ben Kenaz came and renewed them by the power of his debates on the laws, for this is a place that reveals the root of creation, the root of oral Torah."

"This is the place of Otniel, a very great matter. We are privileged to continue the yeshiva of Otniel ben Kenaz, and therefore many renewals arise from the teachings of Moses. A revelation of the teachings of Moses. I bless the entire public with the blessing of the priest, that we merit to have the truth of the Torah engraved on the tablet of our hearts."

Azulai said: "We are at the biblical Tel Dvir, opposite Otniel. This year marks the fourth year that the Megillah is read here, and this year for the first time, Jews have spent the Shabbat of Shushan Purim, speaking of the miracles and establishing a synagogue here, tents, and an eruv. We will build Tel Dvir and turn it into a large and thriving tourist site, which people will come to see from all over the country and the world."