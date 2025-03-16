Tens of thousands participated on Sunday in the "Purim United" parade, Jerusalem's central Purim event.

For the second year in a row, the event took place in a festive and special format that befits the spirit of the current events. The procession, which intends to connect communities and strengthen national resilience, was held under the motto "Coming Home" and reflected hope and unity in Israel.

The procession was led by survivor of Hamas captivity Karina Ariev, Dani Elgarat, whose brother Itzik was murdered in captivity, Yoav and Sharon Engel, whose son Ofir Engel returned from Hamas captivity, and Shlomi Hajaj, the uncle of hostage Rom Braslavski.

The procession also included circus acts from Czechia, bands, dance troupes, actors, and musical stages along the route, which was filled with costumes, colors, and joy.

Seven stages with music acts were set up along the route: the YMCA courtyard, Mamila Junction, Tzahal Square, Safra Square, Beit Yoel, Zion Square, and Mashbir Square.

Mayor Moshe Lion stated at the start of the procession: "Today, at the United Purim procession, we show everyone the power of unity. Together, we march not only to mark Purim but also with the hope and prayer for the speedy return of the 59 hostages who have been in Hamas captivity for 527 days already, for the recovery of the wounded, in body and spirit, and the wellbeing our soldiers.

"Jerusalem is a city of power and hope, and today we show our support and send a message of solidarity and unity to all the people of Israel. It is moving to see many thousands come to participate in the powerful, colorful, special, and outstanding procession, and to celebrate Purim and national unity. I wish everyone a happy Purim full of light and unity," the Mayor added.