The IDF has suspended several reservists and their platoon commander after the soldiers filmed themselves firing towards Gaza while reading the Scroll of Esther on Purim.

The firing took place as the soldier reading the megilla (Scroll of Esther) reached Haman's name; as Haman's name is recited, crowds typically make noise to "wipe out" his name and memory.

The soldier reading the megilla was in a position exposed to Gaza, wearing - in defiance of orders - only a shirt and clown hat, instead of a helmet and protective vest, as required for the ground teams positioned near the bases.

The reservists published the video clip on social media with their faces revealed, in a way which endangered them under international law and exposed them to criminal proceedings.

An IDF spokesperson said: "After the incident became known to the commanders, the platoon commander and his soldiers were removed from Gaza and will face appropriate disciplinary action. The behavior of the soldiers in the video clip is in contradiction to IDF values and procedures in an operational area."