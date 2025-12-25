IDF soldiers have been operating in recent months along the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, in the areas of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya, and to remove any immediate threat to the troops and to the State of Israel.

Troops from the Northern Gaza Brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, dismantled more than four kilometers of underground tunnel routes that were used by the Hamas terrorist organization for terrorist activity against the IDF.

In addition to destroying the infrastructure, the forces located about 10 mortar shells, which were hidden inside a children's blanket in a residential building in the Beit Hanoun area.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the security of the State of Israel," the military stated.