The Jewish community in Iran celebrated the holiday of Purim on Thursday evening.

Footage published by Kan 11 News showed the Chief Rabbi of Iran, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, praying the evening service and reading the Book of Esther at the Tomb of Mordechai and Esther, which is located in the city of Hamadan and is traditionally believed to be the burial site of the protagonists of the Purim story.

Additionally, the rabbi was seen dancing with his students outside the tomb complex.

The Jewish community in Iran , numbering about 8,000, lives in the country in the shadow of fear of harassment or accusations of espionage.