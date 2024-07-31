The Tehran Central Jewish Committee published a letter on Wednesday condemning the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and called for an Iranian response.

"The murder of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hama's political bureau, in Tehran, constitutes a terrorist crime and a clear violation of international law," the letter opens.

They added that Haniyeh "was one of the standard bearers of the honorable Jerusalem liberation movement, suffered several attempted murders, and dedicated his life to the support and defense of the oppressed people of Gaza. He and several of his family members were killed in terror attacks and now the cowardly and criminal Zionists murdered him in his safe home in Tehran.

"The entire Iranian Jewish community staunchly condemns the murder of Ismael Haniyeh and sends condolences to the Palestinian people, the fighters of the resistance front, and the Supreme Leader of Iran. We call for a strong response to the crime that was committed," the letter concludes.