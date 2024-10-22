Despite the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the Jewish community in Iran continues to maintain its traditions.

Moving footage from Tehran, published in the last day, shows Jewish children dancing and singing in the Sukkah, celebrating Sukkot just as Jewish communities around the world do.

The Jewish community said on Monday that Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the chief rabbi of Iran, leads the Jewish communities in various cities throughout the country. "He works to preserve the Jewish tradition even in these troubled times and to take care of the spiritual and material needs of the community," they said.

"The Jews of Iran continue to observe the customs of the holiday, including waving the four species and celebrating Simchat Beit Hashoevah," said the Jewish community of Iran.

The Jewish community in Iran , numbering about 8,000, lives in the country in the shadow of fear of harassment or accusations of espionage.