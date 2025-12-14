Shmuel Sackett, founder and director of the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the mission of the special organization he runs helping many organizations around the country.

He described several of the projects his organization supports, such as, “the Israel Dog Unit, which does amazing work in search and rescue with guard dogs. Another project is helping some of the new hilltop communities getting going. We're buying them solar panels, especially now in the winter time, and getting their electricity going.”

“Just yesterday,” Sackett continued, “we read in the Torah that Yaakov Avinu purchased land in Shechem (Nablus). Well, there's a wonderful place in Shechem called Mitzpe Yosef, which overlooks the entire city of Shechem, the grave of Yosef, that whole, entire area. It is open 24/7 and people are coming all the time. It has been completely renovated, and has been completely restored by the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation.”

“We also help IDF widows and orphans. We're having a major Hanukkah party for IDF widows and orphans on Hanukkah in a couple of weeks and we're helping orphan brides get married. We provide food to families who don't have enough food for Shabbat.

“Am Yisrael Chai provides financial assistance where the government does not send funds, does not send support. We are there to help these heroes on the ground get the job done.”

“The people and organizations that we’re helping love it. They greatly appreciate what we do. Everybody tells me that I have to come out and see the amazing work that we do,” he continued. “I would love to go see everything, but if I would go out, I wouldn't be able to sell any raffle tickets. I do go out from time to time.”

“For example, just a few weeks ago, the first haredi hilltop community, called Mitzpeh Leah, not far from Kochav Hashachar, had a Torah dedication. We, the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation, donated the Torah, renovated the entire shul, and we went there. Two hundred and fifty haredi men and women came to dance and to celebrate. This is a great opportunity that we have to really come close to these people and help them as much as we can. They're heroes,” he added.

Sackett continued, “So many people want to help, want to feel connected, and through this help, they feel much, much more connected to the building of Israel, the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel. I'm in New York right now and on Shabbat, I was here in the Five Towns in Long island and a few people came over to me in shul and said, ‘Shmuel, I bought a raffle ticket. I hope I'm going to win.’

“On another occasion a Rabbi of a big shul came over to me and said, ‘you're Shmuel Sackett? I bought a raffle ticket. I hope I win.’ I said to him, ‘Rabbi, you already did, because by supporting these causes and supporting these projects, you are a winner.’ And he said to me, ‘you know what? You're 100% correct. It's such a pleasure and an honor to be involved in good causes. If I win the apartment, great, wonderful.’ But he's happy to just participate and that's the feeling across the world.”

“We recently had a bonus raffle won by a young couple in France. I spoke to Yehudit, the woman who won, and she said that she saw that we help IDF soldiers. She didn't know much about myself or the Am Yisrael Chai organization, but she saw and read about the help that we give IDF soldiers, and said, ‘I want to be part of that.’ The fact that she won this bonus raffle is just extra. So people are happy to support.”

The Annual Dream Raffle: The main prize is a brand-new, $1.2 million luxury apartment in the Lev Ha’ir project, in the center of Jerusalem. The apartment is fully furnished by a professional interior designer and includes beds, closets, refrigerator, oven, stove, dining room set, and living room furniture. It features a large outdoor porch (mirpeset) suitable for a Sukkah, with no neighbors above it.

The building is equipped with a Shabbos elevator. The apartment's ownership is registered in the winner's name in the Taboo land registry forever.

This is the eighth year the foundation has run this raffle, consistently delivering on prizes (apartments or cash) to winners.

