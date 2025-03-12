An official IDF photograph published by an IDF spokesperson on Wednesday revealed unique patches on the helmet of a soldier in Gaza.

The soldier, whose helmet has two patches, was photographed alongside a Gazan child sent to approach an IDF post. The child was later safely returned to Gaza.

The first patch is a "Moshiach" patch, while the second bears a picture of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple).

Last year, former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi removed the patch from a soldier's arm, telling him that "only military symbols" go on a uniform.

"Maybe the days of Moshiach (the Messiah) have really come with this new Chief of Staff," Channel 14's Boaz Golan commented. "With G-d's help, this will take us to a different place. Unlike previously, this time the IDF spokesman did not try to blur it - you see it proudly on a Jewish head. This is the Jewish nation, and this is what we are fighting for."

Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir took office, promising, "I do not intend to pull a patch off of any soldier's arm - that is your job. I do not intend to busy myself with this, and you also do not want me to busy myself with it - that is the job of the chain of command."