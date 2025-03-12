IDF forces on Tuesday identified a four-year-old Gazan boy nearing an Israeli military post in the Gaza security zone.

Following a quick investigation into the matter and discussions with security sources, the forces took care to return to the child Gaza, in coordination with the COGAT unit and the coordinator for the international community.

While speaking to the soldiers, the child said that Hamas members had sent him to the post. The IDF noted that the fact that the Hamas terror group used such a young child for their own purposes is yet another example of their methods which have no boundaries and which use the Gazan civilian population - and especially children - to advance terror activities.

The IDF condemned the incident, stressing that this is an embarrassing and dangerous way of behavior on the part of Hamas, which does not hesitate to use innocent civilians.

"It is clear to everyone that Hamas does not hesitate to use children as part of its cynical fight, while turning them into tools in the game of war," the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman said.

This is not the first time Hamas has used civilian children as a means to advance its goals: In recent years, there have been multiple instances of children being sent to border crossings, serving as emissaries to transport explosive material; in other cases, the children were enlisted as members of the terror group for purposes of espionage.

"This is a serious violation of every international and ethical norm, and the international community must awaken and act determinedly against the use of children as weapons," the IDF stressed.