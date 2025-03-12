Aharon Rabi, grandfather of Hamas captivity survivor Eliya Cohen, held a thanksgiving meal giving thanks to G-d for his grandson's release from captivity.

Eliya was released last month, after 505 days in captivity.

Cohen said, "I am thankful to get to know each and every one of you, and I want to thank you greatly for completing a tractate (of Talmud - ed.) for me, and for praying, each in his own way. Thank you for everything you have done for me, whether it was embracing my grandfather and telling him that with G-d's help I will return, or whether it was praying for me."

"Everything is appreciated and felt down there. We feel each prayer in our hearts, and I am sure that this is what protected me and brought me home. The greatest thanks go to my grandfather and grandmother, who are the most amazing in the world."

The crowd then saying "Mah navu alai," together with Hibat Hapiyut's lyricists.