Dozens of prominent rabbis with extensive diplomatic backgrounds, have recently sent a letter to US President Donald Trump regarding the possible inclusion of the Muslim-majority country in the Abraham Accords framework.

The initiative is led by Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Rabbi Eli Abadi, a senior rabbi in the UAE and personal friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and architect of the Abraham Accords. Among the high-profile signatories is Rabbi Aryeh Ralbag, head of the rabbinical court of the Rabbinical Alliance of America and Canada, which includes approximately two hundred haredi rabbis and the organization of Zionist rabbis.

In their letter, the rabbis emphasize a significant point: countries that joined the Abraham Accords received extensive incentives and political advantages from the United States. Azerbaijan, on the other hand — described as the most reliable Muslim country as a strategic partner of Israel and a key US ally in the Middle East for three decades — has not received American support. Moreover, it remains under sanctions restrictions from Washington through Section 907, which limits American aid to the country, despite its long-standing contribution to regional security.

"Countries that joined the Abraham Accords received positive incentives and benefits in return for making peace with Israel. In contrast, Azerbaijan became a particularly reliable partner and true friend of Israel three decades ago, without any external influence," the rabbis write. "Repealing Section 907 would be a very good gesture of recognition."

Rabbi Marvin Hier, who spoke at President Trump's inauguration ceremony in 2017, was selected by Newsweek magazine as America's most influential rabbi. He served as a mediator in talks between Prime Minister Netanyahu and King Hussein of Jordan, and notes that including Azerbaijan in the agreements "will strengthen the importance of the Accords and demonstrate that alliances based on mutual respect and cooperation can flourish, regardless of religious or political differences."

Rabbi Dr. Eli Abadi, a senior rabbi in the UAE and personal friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and architect of the Abraham Accords, emphasizes in the letter Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a central energy supplier to Israel and an important bridge between East and West.

Some of the signatories צילום: ברית יהודי אזרבייג׳ן, מרכז ויזנטל ועידו סימן טוב

"This country became a particularly reliable partner and true friend of Israel, a key strategic ally of the United States, three decades ago without any external influence, and has supported Israel in every situation – even in the face of ongoing opposition and pressure from the Muslim world," the letter states.

The rabbis emphasize that as a secular state with a Shiite Muslim majority, Azerbaijan presents a unique and exceptional example in the Muslim world of how different religions and cultures can work together in harmony. The Jewish community in the country "lives and thrives because respect and brotherhood toward Jews are an integral part of the local tradition," as emphasized by Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev.

In their letter, the rabbis note that "Your policy and vision, Mr. President, are leading to revolutionary changes in the Middle East, while protecting the State of Israel, a key US ally, and promoting stability, peace and economic prosperity. During your first term, you made the Abraham Accords a reality, and now you intend to expand and strengthen them by adding more countries. We strongly believe that including Azerbaijan — a pillar in Israel's regional security and a proven loyal ally — will strengthen the importance of the Accords and help establish a more stable regional peace in the broader Middle East."

International relations experts and senior figures in the Jewish community assess that approval of the request could mark a significant turning point in strategic relations in the Middle East and expand the circle of peace partners in the region.

Discussions surrounding Azerbaijan's inclusion in the Abraham Accords are concerning Tehran. The newspaper "Iran Daily," the official mouthpiece of the Iranian regime, published a front-page article this week under the headline "Growing Israeli Presence in Azerbaijan Raises Alarm" — evidence of the strategic importance of such a move in the region.