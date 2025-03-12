The Hamas terrorist organization claimed on Tuesday that Israel's continued closure of border crossings and prevention of aid from entering the Gaza Strip "could lead to famine."

In a statement, Hamas said that "Israel is preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and basic equipment, exacerbating the suffering of more than two million Palestinians in the Strip. The closure of the crossings constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement, which mandates easing the entry of aid without restrictions."

Hamas further claimed that "preventing the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and basic humanitarian equipment has caused food prices to rise and a severe shortage of medical supplies, thereby worsening the humanitarian crisis in the Strip."

The organization called on mediators to exert pressure on Israel to take immediate action to open the border crossings.

Israel's political echelon last week announced a stop to the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal.