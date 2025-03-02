Israel's political echelon decided this morning (Sunday) to halt the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after the first phase of the ceasefire concluded overnight.

The decision to halt the transfer of humanitarian aid comes in the wake of the Prime Minister's Office's announcement last night that Israel is prepared to extend the ceasefire in accordance with the outline proposed by US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

"With the conclusion of the first stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas's refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel has agreed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences."

In response to footage of aid trucks this morning on the Gaza border, the Prime Minister's spokesman said that "the convoys of goods trucks that are currently seen on their way to Gaza are arriving at the crossing only to find that it is closed and that there is no entry. Israel will not allow the ceasefire to continue without the release of our hostages."

Israel estimates that the humanitarian aid that has entered the Gaza Strip so far will last between four and six months.

Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the move: "I welcome the decision to stop the humanitarian aid, if it is indeed implemented. The decision has finally been made - better late than never."

"This should be the policy until the last of the hostages is returned. Now is the time to open the gates of hell, to stop the electricity and water, to return to war, and most importantly - not to settle for just half of the hostages, but to return to President Trump's ultimatum - all the hostages immediately or hell will break loose on Gaza," added Ben-Gvir.